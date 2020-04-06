Global Medical Response has deployed its ground ambulance division, American Medical Response, and network providers to support America’s COVID-19 response. AMR is responding to a FEMA request to provide ambulances and emergency medical services personnel to the greater New York area. Resources will remain in the area as long as they are needed. When the teams arrive at their assigned area, they will work under the guidance of FEMA, state and local agencies.

“Americans must come together during this time of crisis. We have adequate resources to support the fight in the epicenter of the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak and to continue to meet our community’s needs in each of the communities we serve in Minnesota and North Dakota,” said Randy Fischer, from Ringdahl EMS MN, ND, GA operations. “Personnel and resources were carefully selected for this deployment and we are proud to represent our communities as part of this important mission. We assure you that service at home will in no way be impacted.”

As FEMA’s prime emergency medical service response provider, AMR has a national agreement with FEMA to provide ground ambulance, air ambulance, paratransit services and non-ambulance EMS personnel to supplement the federal and military response to a disaster, an act of terrorism or any other public health emergency

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments