Following much thought, discussion and prayer, the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) RIDE Committee is saddened to announce the 19th annual RMH RIDE scheduled for the weekend of June 13, 2020 will be postponed until further notice.
“There is just too many unknowns at this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The bike raffle will also be rescheduled, but will be given away in 2020. The committee will give updates through its Facebook page and website. “We appreciate your continued support and patience as we work to figure out ways to support the Ronald McDonald House of the Red River Valley. We are determined to make a difference, because even pandemic’s can’t force us to stop caring for other people,” the press release said.
To donate or purchase raffle tickets (please specify if it is a donation or for raffle tickets), send donations to RMH RIDE, Inc. P.O. Box 214, New York Mills, MN 56567. Also, if you have saved pop-tabs, they can be dropped off at the Karvonen Funeral Homes in New York Mills or Wadena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.