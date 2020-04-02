The need to sanitize the things we touch and frequent handwashing has served to remind us of exactly how many surfaces we touch in a day, and how many people those surfaces other people touch. Many are obvious: doorknobs, hand railings, elevator buttons, faucets, cash, etc. With nonessential stores closing, though, many people are turning to online retail to purchase things like books, clothes, video games and more. Are the boxes they come in safe to handle? What about the products themselves?
The World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the surgeon general have said there has been no evidence of the virus spreading through mail or packages. The CDC doesn’t currently include disinfecting packages in their recommendations to protect yourself, but worried recipients can take some steps to protecting themselves.
One recommendation is to take the product out of packaging outside your home and dispose of the box immediately, followed by handwashing. The product itself is probably not infected if it’s been in transit for more than a couple of days, but you can sanitize that, too, if you’re worried. Be sure to use an alcohol solution, between 62% and 71% ethanol alcohol.
Another recommendation is to simply let the box sit for a few days. COVID-19 has only been shown to live on surfaces for at most three days, so leaving your package someplace undisturbed, like your porch, deck or in the garage, until then should help.
Many delivery services, including the USPS, are limiting contact between mail carriers and recipients. The USPS statement on coronavirus says that signature procedures have been changed to accommodate safe, appropriate distances. It also says, “For increased safety, employees will politely ask the customer to step back a safe distance or close the screen door/door so that they may leave the item in the mail receptacle or appropriate location by the customer door.”
You should also be aware of the things you touch on the way to picking up your package, so carefully follow CDC recommendations to wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or use a hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and practice safe social distancing, staying at least 6 feet away from others and staying home whenever possible. The CDC also recommends cleaning and disinfecting any frequently touched surface on a daily basis, listing specifically, “tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.”
