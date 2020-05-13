When the first stay at home order went into effect on March 27, I believe most Minnesotans agreed it was a responsible move that would allow us to gather the information necessary and prepare our healthcare systems to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. I feel most people recognized that the difficult challenge of balancing public health with the health of our local economy would require sacrifice by our local businesses. Over the past two months, I believe we have done these things. According to Lake Region Healthcare, this time has allowed them to acquire the necessary equipment and resources, and they have implemented plans to address not only a possible surge of COVID-19 cases but also to safely provide care for unrelated preventive, scheduled and emergency medical conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, and elective procedures to prevent a second unintended health crisis that could result from people avoiding care. Our Chief of Public Safety has worked with county public health officials to ensure sure that our vulnerable populations have the assistance they needed. Our city, nonprofit, faith and business communities have come together to ensure that essential services are available to those who wish to stay home. It is time for state officials to work with local communities to reopen our businesses in a manner that takes into account local conditions and protects public health.
I think we all have come to realize that it makes absolutely no sense that you cannot buy a book or piece of jewelry downtown with precautions in place, but our big-box retailers can sell the same products with 200 people milling about freely within confined spaces. We are picking winners and losers, and the winners are corporations with no ties to our local community. The City is working with the Downtown Riverfront Council, Chamber of Commerce, Greater Fergus Falls, local public safety officials, and Lake Region Healthcare to provide information and resources that will allow our local business to reopen safely and responsibly and assures the public that all reasonable precautions will be taken to provide for their safety. The message is clear: We support our local businesses and as a community will do everything possible to ensure the health of the public as they shop in our community. We will continue to urge state leaders to work with us in allowing this to happen immediately.
The City Council will consider a resolution Monday night asking Governor Walz to allow businesses in the City of Fergus Falls to reopen safely. This resolution will highlight the economic hardships that our local businesses have experienced and would encourage the Governor to allow stores to reopen in a safe and thoughtful manner. I fully trust that our local businesses will take the necessary steps to provide reasonable safety precautions that protect their customers and employees. State leaders are in an unbelievably difficult position as they balance public health and the economic future of our state. Still, they need to work with local elected and public health officials to promote policies and procedures that work for local communities, while taking into account local factors that protect the physical and economic health of our cities. When our residents travel to Fargo, it not only threatens our local economy, it also threatens our local health care system by increasing the potential for exposure of our citizens to areas with high numbers of confirmed COVID cases.
There has been a lot of debate and frustration lately regarding how the stay at home order unfairly impacts small businesses. People have questioned the Constitutionality of the order, and there have been local statements of defiance. It is a complicated time in which we share in these frustrations and acknowledge the inequities created. It is during this time that we must focus on proven scientific practices that will help us safely reopen our businesses, regardless of what side of the debate we are on. The City’s job is to serve and protect all citizens and guide them with education and cooperation, rather than the threat of enforcement as a means to seek compliance. Decisions should be made, not by picking political sides, but using sound advice and scientifically proven best practices to find balance in continuing to live in our community while simultaneously living with the realities of COVID-19.
Protocols that include hand washing, social distancing, frequent cleaning and disinfecting of common areas, and avoiding large gatherings are all achievable public safety measures that can be realized while simultaneously allowing our businesses to reopen. While we may disagree on the scientific evidence behind wearing a mask, let’s follow CDC guidelines as a community to reassure everyone we are doing all we can. These practices can easily be instituted in our businesses, allowing people to exercise their freedoms to make their own decisions while protecting the health and wellbeing of all members of our community.
These are incredibly challenging times that require incredibly challenging decisions. There’s not a single solution that works for every community across the state. In Fergus Falls, we are safest when we are united. Together, let’s implement protocols that are science-based, practical, and allow for the reopening of our businesses and the safety of our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.