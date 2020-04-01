Law enforcement has always held challenges for the men and women who wear a badge.
In addition to long hours, shift work, stress and verbal abuse there are many physical dangers that go along with the job.
Now, no thanks to COVID-19, there is another danger stalking county and city police officers.
Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons has taken steps to deal with the dangerous virus.
“In normal times I ask my staff to respond to calls for service in person,” Fitzgibbons said. “Many times, when a citizen calls the sheriff’s office, that is the only interaction they have had. We want to provide services in person.”
COVID-19 has changed the playing field.
As the month of April began, Otter Tail County was among Minnesota’s 52 counties where the coronavirus has been reported. Influenza season comes to Minnesota every winter but COVID-19 is especially contagious. There is no vaccine that prevents it and there has also been limits to the amount of testing the medical profession can do for the disease.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently took the step of issuing a stay-at-home order to protect the 5.6 million residents of the state from spreading the virus.
“Deputies have been instructed to take the report over the phone when possible,” Fitzgibbons said. “In the event the deputy needs to respond in person, social distancing is being practiced. This is for the safety of the staff as well as the citizen making the report.”
Fitzgibbons said that social distancing is practiced in the event a call requires a deputy to handle the issue in person. Staff is universally equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) - gloves, facemasks, eye protection, hand sanitizer and protective suits.
Fitzgibbons also pointed out that the dispatchers are asking screening questions of all callers requesting medical response. If those calls involve symptoms of COVID-19 they are directed to reach out to their medical provider. In cases where it is medically necessary to physically respond the appropriate PPE is worn.
Some of the most dramatic changes have occurred at the county jail in Fergus Falls.
Jail director Jim Stewart and staff have screened all new inmates for COVID-19 symptoms. New inmates are quarantined before being put into the general population.
Some new safety rules at the jail have not been popular. Religious and education programs have been suspended and visitation, the sentence to serve (STS) and work release have been stopped for the present time.
