In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fergus Falls Salvation Army is taking steps to help mitigate the spread of the virus among its clients, staff and volunteers. At the same time, programs centered on food distribution, housing and emergency support will continue to provide help to those most in need.
“We are starting to see an increase in the need for emergency food boxes of non-perishables, paper products and beverages,” said Lt. Elysia Nordan, who oversees the Fergus Falls Social Services Programs. “We have already had one community member come by with a delivery of items, and we are confident that those in our community who are able will help provide for those whose lives and livelihoods could be compromised during the difficult weeks ahead. “Many families’ finances cannot handle the degree of stress created by this crisis, so this is a great opportunity for the community to support those neighbors most in need.”
Steps being taken to mitigate risk and to extend needed services are:
• The Lunch in the Son Program (hot meals) will continue to serve meals Monday-Friday; however, meals will now be prepared “to go” and distributed from the emergency disaster truck in the front parking lot.
• Emergency assistance for utilities, rent, gasoline, food or household items will continue by appointment, which can be made by calling 218-739-9692 or by messaging via our website or Facebook page.
• Pathway of Hope case management will continue via phone or email with in-person appointments scheduled as needed. Lt.’s Anthony and Elysia Nordan are also available for spiritual care or prayer.
• The after school program, Bible studies, fellowship recovery, Women’s Four Fold and Sunday school and worship services are temporarily suspended. For some groups, plans are being formulated to continue meeting via phone or video, and worship services will be viewable on our website. Contact Lt. Elysia or check the corps’ Facebook page for updates.
Prayer requests can be sent to Lt. Anthony or Elysia Nordan to be shared with the congregation.
“We are already overwhelmed by the community’s desire to help our neighbors during this time. If you are able, please consider making a financial gift to help us purchase needed items or provide assistance to those in need,” Elysia said. “Anyone wishing to donate items like non-perishables, paper products, or sports drinks please contact the front office to schedule a drop-off time.”
Services are available from The Salvation Army’s Corps Community Building located at:
The Salvation Army
622 E. Vernon Avenue
Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Donations can be made at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/fergusfalls/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.