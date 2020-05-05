Question: How does one dollar magically become four? Answer: When the Fergus Falls Noon Rotary Club donates to the Salvation Army and Security State Bank matches the gift.
Last week, the Fergus Falls Noon Rotarian's challenged each other to support the Salvation Army in their ongoing efforts to provide relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Fergus Falls. The goal was $2,500 in donations from individual to be coordinated by the club. But something magical happened-a member of the club offered to match the $2,500 if it was reached. It was bringing the support to $5,000.
“That in and of itself is an extremely generous gesture, and we’re so grateful to have the support of the Noon Rotary, especially during these challenging times,” said Lt. Anthony Nordan, leader of the Salvation Army service center in Fergus Falls. “But because of the generous match gift recently made by Security State Bank, that gift is now doubled to $10,000!”
Nordan also pointed out that this donation will specifically be used by the Fergus Falls Salvation Army to help those in Otter Tail County in need of assistance.
“It is great to see our local Rotarians come together to quickly provide resources for our local people in a time of need. Working with matching funds from Security State Bank and a Rotary Member match to turn $2,500 into $10,000 without taking away resources from other projects is remarkable to me in a small window. In cloudy times it is nice to see the local service clubs stepping up for our communities.,” said Daniel Johnson president of the Noon Rotary Club in Fergus Falls. “I would encourage other companies and organizations to join in raising needed funds to help those impacted by this crisis.”
To make a donation to the Salvation Army and have it matched by Security State Bank, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/FergusFalls/ and click the “Donate” button.
