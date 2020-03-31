In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Security State Bank in Fergus Falls is donating $25,000 to the Fergus Falls Salvation Army to help provide food and emergency support to those who’ve been affected by the outbreak.
“Security State Bank has taken this step to help our neighbors who have been furloughed or laid off during this unprecedented crisis,” Steve Lindholm, owner of the bank, said. “With this match donation, we hope to encourage other individuals and organizations to make a gift to the Salvation Army to help the increasing number of those in need.”
“This match means that everyone who makes a donation will have its effect doubled, essentially helping twice as many people,” Lt. Anthony Nordan, leader of the Fergus Falls Salvation Army, said. “We’re extremely grateful to Security State Bank for making this gift to help us meet the increasing need for help as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.”
Lt. Nordan also pointed out that the bank’s gift and all matching donations will be used to provide assistance right here in Otter Tail County. Families in Fergus Falls, Perham, Pelican Rapids, Battle Lake and elsewhere in Otter Tail County will benefit. Assistance will take the form of food pantry distributions and essential expenses like rent, utilities and transportation.
“We believe in the mission of The Salvation Army,” Lindholm said, “and we felt that providing this match opportunity was one of the best ways Security State Bank could provide help to the most people possible.”
To make a donation to The Salvation Army and have it doubled by Security State Bank, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/FergusFalls/ and click the “Donate” button. Donations can also be dropped off at 622 E Vernon Ave. or mailed to that address.
Wonderful news!
