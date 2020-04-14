In the Catholic faith, the sacrament of penance, also known as reconciliation or confession, is of great importance to those of the faith. The sacrament allows sinners to obtain forgiveness for their sins and reconcile with God and the church, “washing them clean” and renewing them in Christ.
Due to the recent pandemic and stay-at-home order from Gov. Tim Walz, Catholics looking to go confession have been unable to as many other religious faithful have been unable to partake in ceremonies and worship in person. Looking to provide the sacrament to parishioners, especially before Easter, Father LeRoy Schik of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Battle Lake was presented with an idea — drive-thru confessions.
“I was talking with a parishioner and started to talk about the importance of the sacrament,” Schik said. “The parishioner looked at me and said “Why don’t you use your fish house?’ I thought about it for awhile, and after checking different safety things, I though it was a great idea.”
So on Friday, April 10, Schik sat in his fish house the parking lot of the church and listened to confessions for almost three hours. Shick could not even estimate how many drove through, but with only a week’s notice he stated that it was very successful.
“We are trying to think of ways we can stay connected, streaming the Masses and other things. I think it is important that we continue to stay connected to the community,” Schik said.
Asked if there was any difference, not including location, to how the sacrament was carried out, Schik said that a car would pull up, they would communicate through a screen like they do in the church and he would finish the sacrament.
Asked if he has thought about offering the sacrament this way in different circumstances, Schik stated that he has thought about it but hasn’t put any plans into motion.
