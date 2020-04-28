Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been well documented that many people have become unemployed. This situation often makes it difficult for families to put food on the table. Local food shelves help people with this, and this year there is a more urgent and compelling need to keep the food shelves stocked as they are stretched to the limit.
In reciting their oath, scouts pledge that they will “help other people at all times.” Scouts in the Fergus Falls, Battle Lake and Pelican Rapids area have a two-part plan to do their part helping neighbors in need. First, each group will be doing an in-house food collection, on May 9, with all individual scouts asking their families to help gather as much nonperishable foods and monies as possible. In Fergus Falls they will then bring their food to a trailer at the Shopko parking lot where it will be brought to the food shelf. Each step will be done individually to stay safe and observe social distance guidelines. The trailer will be available for anyone who wishes to donate food items between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Questions can be directed to Mike at 218-731-5676.
The second part of their plan is to challenge all service groups in the area to come up with an in-house plan of their own. The scouts would like to see the entire community come together and not only contribute money, but fill the shelves to help neighbors at this stressful time. We can all “help other people at all times.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.