On Monday, Fergus Falls community leaders met with Sen. Amy Klobuchar via a conference call to discuss what they have been working toward during the coronavirus pandemic and hearing what Klobuchar has been pushing for in regards to helping local businesses.
Klobuchar began the call discussing what she has been working on in the Legislature in Washington, D.C. The senator focused on a bill that she and other senators were looking to pass to get financial aid to small cities and counties across the state.
“The next package is very important and it is to make sure that there are state and local aid in it, and we want to make sure that there is significant aid for rural communities, as well, because some rural areas have had hot spots and others have experienced what so many other rural communities have experienced, the slowdown economically.”
The senator mentioned the disappointment that the prior bill did not go to communities under 500,000, which included all the cities in Minnesota. Klobuchar was optimistic about the new bill that was being proposed by herself and 11 other senators. If passed it would provide over $250 billion in stabilization funds to cities and counties under 500,000.
Klobuchar then turned her attention to the small business community. She stated that she “made sure” there was more funding for the Small Business Association’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan, which allows direct grants for smaller businesses.
“As we know, price plummeted and half the industry’s capacity is offline. I appreciate that the Fergus Falls plant is continuing to operate, there have been closures all over the country, including in our state. I was extremely disappointed that renewable fuels were explicitly left out of the Ag provision from the CARES Act,” Klobuchar said. The senator added that she feels that it is important to help rural communities, not only in ethanol but in the commodities, poultry, beef and hog industries.
“Our industry has had challenges for the last couple of years and this is just icing on the cake,” Anthony Hicks, general manager of Green Plains Otter Tail said.
Hicks mentioned that because Green Plains had taken an initiative to modernize and make improvements to their facility, it has allowed them to continue to run. Although it is a positive for the community, Hicks stated that farmers are struggling as two out of every five bushels of corn are used in the ethanol industry.
Another issue that Hicks brought up was how some ethanol plants have been negatively affecting the industry.
“Unfortunately, the ethanol industry, we need to be careful we don’t want to give ourselves a black eye, but there have been a number of plants that have been selling fuel ethanol for use in hand sanitizers. Overall, the alcohol that we produce at a fuel ethanol plant is not for human grade and contains a lot of sulfates,” Hicks added.
Hicks did mention that Green Plains was looking at providing grants for small businesses with another Fergus Falls company, as well as giving food to both the Salvation Army and food shelf.
In regards to aid, Klobuchar’s Legislative assistant Brian Werner spoke about the approaches that the House bill is looking to help biofuels. The first option is a payment per gallon of bio fuels produced during the first quarter. According to Werner, the most he has seen is 37 cents a gallon losses in first quarter. The bill would give them that offset of losses per gallon. The other proposal would be reimbursement on a per-bushel basis.
Klobuchar also heard from Mayor Ben Schierer about how the community was working through the pandemic and what programs were put in place. Schierer pointed to the success of the city’s partnership with Greater Fergus Falls to help the business community and also how the city rallied to keep the food shelf open during this time. He also commended the number of volunteers that have helped seniors and those in need at this time.
“I am just so proud of our community,” Schierer said.
Schierer did mention his concern that community members are confused about why restaurants have curbside pickup, but there are “200 people” at Walmart or Home Depot. Schierer stated that they are working with local businesses and the hospital on a proactive approach to reopening businesses to provide “peace of mind” to community members. Klobuchar shared the same sentiments as the mayor mentioning that many of the small businesses can provide the same products as corporate chains, but are being put under different rules.
Schierer also discussed how it was putting our community at risk to have many of our businesses closed but allowing citizens to travel to North Dakota to shop.
Schierer turned over the discussion to Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) CEO Annie Deckert to speak about the local business community and how it has been tackling the pandemic. Deckert spoke about several initiatives that GFF has created or been apart of and talked a lot about the successes that these initiatives have had.
One of the major concerns from Deckert involved the SBA programs and how new local businesses were unable to get funding because they had not been open for more than a year. Deckert also mentioned that businesses in Fergus Falls are concerned about openings in North Dakota as community members will take advantage of the lack of closures, while they remain closed.
Klobuchar then asked Schierer about the concerns of Lake Region Healthcare and the senior community in Fergus Falls. Schierer stated that there was concern early on but as of late the health care group seems to be doing well. In regards to seniors, Schierer discussed the measures that were taken with the community and how there have not been flare ups like in different areas of the state.
The last discussion point involved the area’s broadband capabilities. Klobuchar is looking to address the issue as more people are stretching the capabilities due to the pandemic. Deckert chimed in to state that broadband has been impacted, especially in the rural areas.
The conference would end with Klobuchar wishing the Fergus Falls leaders well and the hope to visiting the area.
