On Thursday, Shearer’s Foods confirmed that an employee at their Perham manufacturing location had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release by the company, the employee had not come in contact with the product, so there is no food safety risk, and has been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
The Perham facility remains open as the company says it had conducted a deep cleaning of the areas and equipment contacted. Otter Tail County officials continue to monitor the situation.
The case is one of three in Otter Tail County.
