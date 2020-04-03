The sheriff in western Minnesota's Otter Tail County says deputies will check on seasonal properties — if those property owners stay away during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons said his office has an online form property owners can fill out, and deputies will respond when they aren't busy with more urgent calls.
"Now it's just an exterior property check; we're not going in anybody's property, of course," he said. "But (we're) just trying to help out those seasonal property owners that want to come up and check their property. We will assist with that" so they can stay home.
Otter Tail County officials said there are about 8,500 seasonal properties in the county.
"Please, please with sugar on top — wait to come to your seasonal properties," said Nick Leonard, deputy county administrator. "Our health care providers have been really clear. They can't address the COVID issue and see an influx of 30,000, 40,000 people at the same time."
