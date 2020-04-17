Grocery stores are one of the businesses deemed essential during the pandemic and is one place that poses the most risk to shoppers and employees. On Monday, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) released a report saying that at least 30 supermarket employees in the United States have died as a result of COVID-19. Needing to shop for food is unavoidable, and even as people try to limit their shopping trips, it’s inevitable that a store will see many customers shopping at the same time.
To help keep customers and employees safe, many stores and gas stations in the area are making changes like limiting the number of customers in the building at one time, encouraging social distancing, increasing disinfecting procedures, putting up plexiglass barriers and giving vulnerable customers an opportunity to shop during special hours. “We have the plexiglass up at the cashier tills, we have provided masks and gloves to employees that wish to use those, we’ve halted our serving of self-serve soup and muffins and stuff like that,” says Mark Dokken of Larry’s Super Market in Pelican Rapids. “I’ve also increased my hand sanitizer throughout the store, the pumps, for my employees. … Every till has a hand sanitizer, I have a couple of stations throughout the store for customers and employees.”
Service Food Market in Fergus Falls is also making adjustments to keep customers and employees safe. “We recently received some of the masks we had ordered a few weeks ago and they have been distributed to each department. We also have installed a plexiglass barrier to protect the customer and cashier interaction,” says vice president of Service Food Market, Kevin King.
Service Food Market and Larry’s Super Market are also making sure to wipe down surfaces, including carts and baskets, regularly. “We have employees that, on a schedule daily, they’ll go around and wipe down the handles of the freezer doors and the milk doors, the button that you push to refill your water, the water filling station, anything,” Dokken says.
King says, “We have been washing cart handles after each use, handles on coolers, and shelving each day.”
While both Walmart and Aldi’s are limiting customers to five per 1,000 square feet of their stores, setting up entrances that keep track of who is entering and exiting and making sure only one customer enters at a time, neither Service Food nor Larry’s Super Market is limiting the number of customers allowed. “If I see congestion I will, not lock the door but, halt those that come in. We’re a small town, small store, though,” Dokken says. “For us, the customers and workers are doing well with the social distancing.”
Providing delivery services and curbside pickup has also helped limit the number of people inside stores. Walmart, Larry’s Super Market and Service Food have pickup options, and Service Food and Aldi’s have delivery options. Meadow Farm Foods is also offering parking lot pickup and home delivery.
Some locations are offering special hours for seniors and vulnerable customers. Walmart hosts their hours on Tuesday one hour before the store opens; Aldi’s has theirs Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; Casey’s has allotted 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for vulnerable customers. Service Food and Larry’s Super Market don’t have hours set aside for those customers, but Dokken says, “We’ve just encouraged our seniors and those with a weakened immune system, the earlier hours are better so Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and then Sunday mornings, we’ve said 7:30 or 8 a.m. to 9 or 9:30 a.m.”
Many locations, like Walmart, Fleet Farm and Casey’s have marked out their floors to indicate separations of 6 feet at checkout.
The UFCW, which represents over 900,000 unionized grocery workers, surveyed 5,000 of its clients and found that 75% said grocery stores should limit the number of customers in its stores to help keep its workers safe, a statistic that matches 85% reporting that customers are not practicing social distancing.
Big Chief and Little Chief were contacted for information on their safety precautions but had no comment.
