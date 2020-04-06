The Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council (FFDRC) received a donation to launch a special Downtown Chowdown initiative to generate revenue for downtown restaurants in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 250 $10 vouchers will be available next week through May 31st, 2020. These vouchers will be available for the general public at the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf and Salvation Army while others will be provided to emergency responders, health care and other essential workers.
Unlike in years past, there will be no online registrations required and the vouchers may be redeemed at any of the participating restaurants during their current hours of operation. The FFDRC asks the public to limit these vouchers to one per family to ensure that many individuals and families can have an opportunity to support our local eateries. When redeeming these vouchers, please keep the guidelines for social distancing in mind. These are eligible for take-out and curbside pick-up only. Users must indicate use of a voucher upon placing the order.
FFDRC president Kelli Frieler said, “Our local businesses and the heroes in our communities: first responders, health care workers, grocery store workers, truck drivers, etc need our support more than ever. Thanks to this generous donation, we are able to support local restaurants serving our local residents and give back to those who are working to keep us healthy.”
Participating restaurants include Dining Car #423, Cally’s Cafe & Coffee, Lincoln Nutrition, Don Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, The Viking Cafe, Cafe 116, Higher Grounds, Union Pizza, the Fabled Farmer and Fiesta Brava.
Additional downtown locations may be added so follow the FFDRC on Facebook @ffriver for updates. Locations can be identified via ‘CURBSIDE PICKUP’ signage adorned with the Downtown Chowdown logo, that should be located on the sidewalk during business hours.
Past president, Steve Eriksson said, “We are pleased to continue sponsoring this series. By doing so, we support our wonderful downtown restaurants and provide an opportunity for people to experience.”
If interested in sponsoring this initiative, please email steve@ffriver.org.
