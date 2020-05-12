While high school commencements have been moved virtually around the country and normal senior traditions, such as trips and parties, have been canceled, schools are getting creative to try and find new ways to celebrate their seniors. Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) recently put up banners along the fences by their fields on Friberg Avenue, celebrating their more than 160 senior students.
All students at KSS had to begin distance learning about two months ago but seniors are in a unique position where they went to their last day of normal classes without realizing it might be the last time they’d be seeing some of their classmates. “Right toward the beginning of the whole distance learning campaign, the schools immediately started to recognize the heartache that this situation caused for seniors,” says KSS assistant principal, Shane Thielke.
Val Moxness and Brenda Hanson, secretaries at KSS, saw what the seniors were going through and approached Thielke about finding a way to do something special for them. “It kind of boiled down to what we were capable of, and what were the parameters that we would have to follow? The city of Fergus Falls has an ordinance about yard signs and we wanted something that was appropriate and still recognizing our senior class as a group.”
One of their first ideas was to hang the banners, which feature the senior photos of KSS and ALC seniors, and their first names, around Fergus Falls, but it didn’t pan out. “We recognized would take a lot of coordination and we’d be relying on the need and support of other entities, whether it be the city of Fergus Falls or the fire department, and we just didn’t want to burden anyone else with something that we felt we could do ourselves,” Thielke says.
Moxness and Hanson, KSS nurse Lori Jenson, as well as Carrie Sikkink and Cindi Appert of the Otter Outlet school store came up with the plan and the design, measuring the fencing to make sure the banner would fit all of the students. The banners were printed at the school and Shoretex helped punch holes in them. The group then went out and hung them up. The plan is to leave them up until the Monday after Memorial Day, May 26, at which point staff will take them down and send them out to the seniors along with their diplomas the week of June 1.
Normally, KSS Principal Dean Monke and Thielke take the seniors to Valley Fair for a senior trip, but since that didn’t work out this year, the money was reallocated to this project, so while families are able to purchase additional banners of their students if they choose, every student at least gets the first one for free.
“We’re just so appreciative, as a school district, of folks that have been supportive of our senior class, the people that come out of the woodwork when you need the help the most,” says Thielke, highlight especially Moxness, Hanson, Jenson, Sikkink, Appert and KSS paraprofessional Stacy Kolle. “They spent a lot of time preparing for it, a lot of blood, sweat and tears put into it. I think you can tell by the end result that they wanted to do it right and they succeeded in that,” Thielke says.
For now, this special recognition of the seniors is a one-time thing, but the school is open to conversations about making it into a new tradition. “I think it’ll come up as a possibility, we haven’t gotten that far in our discussions yet, part of it is cost,” Thielke says. “We have to see how these hold up, see if they last the test of weather and time over these next few weeks, and I think it’s something that we would definitely have a conversation about moving forward, if it’s a tradition that we want to continue, or if it’s something that’s unique to this class because of the circumstances.”
The banners will remain until May 26 and while social distancing doesn’t allow going out except for essential needs, going for walks and bike rides outdoors is encouraged so long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.