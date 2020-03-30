Missing sports? I am as well. But by not having baseball, basketball or hockey on the screen, I dug into my DVDs and grabbed some classic sports movies.
Here are my top 10 sports movies to get you a quick fix in the time of quarantine.
1. “Major League”
This movie spawned two sequels but nothing compares to the original. Names like Willie Mays Hayes, Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn, Pedro Ceranno, Roger Dorn and Jake Taylor brought several classic moments that ballplayers still cite today.
2. “The Program”
This somewhat edgy look at a Div. I college football program. If you played football, you can relate to several of these characters, whether you were like one or remember someone like them.
3. “Caddyshack”
A great comedy that takes place at Bushwood Country Club had several interesting plots throughout the movie. Comedy heavyhitters like Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield make this a must watch for anyone who has sliced their golfball.
4. “Slap Shot”
While hockey is on ice, jump into the movie that made the Hanson Brothers famous. Paul Newman is great as Reggie and a great line like “putting on the foil” makes even those that don’t have skates want to grab a stick and head to the rink.
5. “Rocky”
I personally would go with “Rocky IV,” but the story in the first movie trumps everything that came after. Carl Weathers also does a great job as Apollo Creed (enough to have him back for three more movies and make a spin-off series).
6. “Varsity Blues”
Killer soundtrack, great story and relatable at so many levels. I had a choice between this and “Friday Night Lights” and I think the zaniness and big name actors really help this take it. A less serious tone also makes it easier to watch.
7. “He Got Game”
A movie that stars the guy that the Timberwolves should have kept in Ray Allen and Denzel Washington. This Spike Lee joint is a look at one high school’s athlete recruitment to college basketball; another edgy pick.
8. “The Sandlot”
I can’t make a list without adding the “Sandlot.” Most people growing up played pickup baseball and remember tons of lines from the movie. The story is classic and encompasses what many remember their childhood summer athletics being like.
9. “Rounders”
For those of you staying at home, what better than a movie about sitting at a table and playing cards. Matt Damon and Edward Norton Jr. are a great combo and John Malkovich’s Teddy KGB is a great foil.
10. “Warrior”
This last pick has a no-nosense story and is fun to watch. Tom Hardy and Nick Nolte are amazing in this flick and if you like MMA, I recommend giving this a chance.
Honorable mentions: “Blue Chips,” “Cool Runnings,” “Necessary Roughness,” “Rookie of the Year,” “Space Jam,” “Foxcatcher,” “Cinderella Man,” “Radio,” “Remember the Titans,” “Rudy,” both of “The Longest Yard,” “Hoosiers,” “Tin Cup,” “Bull Durham,” “The Natural,” “Field of Dreams,” The Karate Kid,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Mighty Ducks 1-2,” “Trouble With the Curve” and “Prefontaine.”
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
