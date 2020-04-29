Mother Nature’s kindness after a brutal 2019 farming campaign has farmers ahead of the game as April comes to a close.
“I’d say we’re off to a real good start,” Ashby Equity agronomist Taylor Kemper said on Wednesday.
The equity’s four Terragators have all been out spreading fertilizer on corn and wheat ground according to Kemper. The Ashby business has also begun some spraying work.
“Lots of corn is being put in the ground,” Kemper said. “I think it’s been a really great week, week and a half and hopefully we get more,” Kemper said.
Farmers Elevator manager Jon Stueve stands right behind Kemper on corn.
“By the sound of the farmers out there a lot of corn is going in,” Stueve said. “I have seen some small grain that is out of the ground already. It’s a nice start. They are a month ahead of last year.”
The United States Department of Agriculture’s crop and condition report on April 26 recorded 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork throughout Minnesota. The USDA was also reporting 40% of the corn crop is in the ground with planting operations in full swing and soybean planting 17 days ahead of last year.
Stueve predicts that corn acreage, which was not harvested or dug last fall, is likely to be put into soybeans this spring with no-till or minimum-tillage methods.
If farmers were looking at better commodity prices it is possible that no dark clouds would be hanging over the industry, but Stueve knows that all is not daisies and buttercups.
“The (crop) prices have really plummeted,” Stueve noted. Citing the difference in price from the beginning of the year, Stueve said wheat is down by 50 cents a bushel while corn is off by a dollar and soybeans are down $1.20.
Farmers with livestock are not profiting with better meat and dairy prices either as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Hog operators are taking the hardest knock. Steve said Farmers Elevator is not presently selling hog feed with extra ingredients to some of its customers in area meat plants. Hog processing has been cut in some processing plants. More than 1,100 COVID-19 cases have been reported between plants in Worthington and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in April. That has left Minnesota pork producers feeding up to 200,000 extra hogs per week.
“They can’t take them anywhere,” Stueve said.
Some relief might come from Tuesday's order by President Donald Trump for pork, poultry and beef processing plants to continue operations under the Defense Production Act despite their health problems.
Stueve noted that dairy prices are off too and some Wisconsin dairy farmers are dumping their excess milk because demand for the product is so low in the nation’s foodservice industry. Matching supply with demand has affected all segments of the nation’s agricultural industry.
“I just think they need to figure out some aid to keep them going,” Stueve said.
