The Minnesota Department of Health reported Saturday that the COVID-19 death toll in Minnesota has increased to 64, while the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 1,427.
That's up from 57 deaths and 1,336 confirmed cases on Friday.
However, health officials believe that the limited testing for COVID-19 could be identifying as few as 1 percent of all cases.
“Multiply the confirmed cases by 100,” Stefan Gildemeister, the state’s health economist, said Friday. “That’s where we expect to be.” That puts the high estimate at 133,600 cases in the state.
Gildemeister said officials arrived at that estimate by looking at the number of reported deaths from COVID-19, which are much more noticeable than the number of cases, then working backward to estimate “how many infected patients does it really take” to get that number of deaths.
Thousands of Minnesotans experiencing flu-like symptoms haven't been able to get COVID-19 tests amid a national shortage of testing materials.
More of the latest coronavirus statistics from Saturday:
35,404 tests completed
340 total hospitalizations
145 people remain in the hospital; 69 in ICUs
793 patients recovered
Of the seven deaths reported Saturday, all were people in their 80s or 90s. Three were from Hennepin County, and one each from Nicollet, Ramsey, Winona and Wright counties.
Becker County reported its first confirmed coronavirus case Saturday; cases have now been confirmed in 67 of Minnesota’s 87 counties — though again, officials have said the virus is certainly more widespread in the state.
State officials said 14 percent of the confirmed cases were health care workers; 19 percent of cases were linked to congregate care settings — either staff members or residents. The state reports more than 50 congregate care facilities with more than 10 beds in Minnesota have reported at least one case of coronavirus among residents, staff or contractors.
