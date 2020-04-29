State health officials on Tuesday conceded they might not reach their “moonshot” goal of testing 5,000 Minnesotans daily for the coronavirus by next week, with just a few days remaining to approximately double current testing levels.
Gov. Tim Walz said such a ramp-up of testing could happen through collaboration with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, but health officials have blamed logistical issues for the slower progress.
"It is a moonshot. We don't get to the moon overnight,” Dan Huff, an assistant Health Department commissioner, told reporters Tuesday. "We're doing everything we can to increase capacity as soon as possible."
However, Huff added, "we're not where we need to be on testing. … We know this is a ramp-up. This is not something you flip a light switch and it comes on."
Walz’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire Monday. He has said the testing ramp-up is a crucial part of the effort to restart sectors of the economy safely and move more of Minnesota back to normalcy.
But with the state averaging only about 2,500 daily tests completed the past few days, Huff couldn’t say if the state would be able to double that by Monday.
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:
4,181 cases confirmed via 63,829 tests
301 deaths
912 cases requiring hospitalization
314 people remain in the hospital; 120 in intensive care
1,912 patients recovered
Health authorities also continue to say that limited coronavirus testing means that confirmed cases are only a small piece of the disease’s true spread and that a massive ramp-up in daily testing is needed to help manage the spread while reopening sectors of the economy.
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcom said the state was also working to add contact tracers, who track down those who’ve come into contact with someone discovered to have COVID-19. With state government currently in a hiring freeze, people within the Health Department and local public health units are being trained.
Walz will announce this week whether he’ll continue or end his stay-at-home order that runs through the first weekend in May. The same goes for restrictions on bars, restaurants that have been closed to all but takeout and delivery since mid-March.
Both sets of curbs are due to end next Monday, barring extensions. Even as factory and some office workers return to their job sites this week, Walz has made it clear that places that depend on public crowds, including bars, eateries and big sporting events, will be the last ones to return to normal business operations.
Asked whether Walz’s decisionmaking on the stay-at-home order hinged completely on reaching 5,000 tests per day, Malcolm indicated it wasn’t that simple.
“You know, I can’t say if we’re at 4,500 [tests] he would say ‘no’ and 6,000 he would say ‘yes,’” she said. “I think it’s going to be much more complex than that.”
