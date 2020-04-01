As COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to rise, Minnesota officials on Wednesday said they were still working to secure needed testing supplies and get unemployment checks to people as quickly as possible.
And with religious holidays approaching, they again pleaded with Minnesotans to keep their distance to help check the disease’s spread. Gov. Tim Walz said he would decide next week on whether to extend his stay-at-home order beyond April 10.
He did make a call Wednesday, telling reporters that while this year’s open water fishing season will go on, the Governor’s Fishing Opener weekend, an annual celebration that had been set this year for May 7-10 in Otter Tail County, has been canceled.
Walz’s remarks came hours after officials confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota had reached 17, up five from Tuesday, with 27 people in intensive care and 689 testing positive since the pandemic began.
Of those 689 total cases, 342 — about half — have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
The newest Health Department figures come as state officials continue to seek out and secure sites for regional field hospitals to meet an expected surge of cases.
Walz on Tuesday said the latest modeling suggests COVID-19 hospitalizations could peak in late May in Minnesota as the coronavirus spread continues at a rapid pace. However, the governor said the surge could come two weeks earlier or later and that the state must be ready sooner.
State officials are aiming to add 2,750 hospital beds, 1,000 of which would be in the Twin Cities metro area.
Health leaders continue to emphasize that even people who are healthy and symptom-free can still have and spread the coronavirus to others.
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm Wednesday urged people to avoid gatherings with “anyone outside your household group.”
Securing supplies of testing and protective gear to meet the expected coming surge remains an ongoing concern. State health officials say they are meeting testing needs for the COVID outbreak for now, but are already running out of some supplies.
Despite multiple calls with the federal Department of Health and Human Services and Walz’s personal request to Vice President Mike Pence, “none of the requested laboratory supplies that we’ve talked to HHS about have materialized in Minnesota at this point,” Malcolm said.
Beyond the deaths and hospitalization numbers, Wednesday’s Health Department update showed:
• The median age of Minnesota’s confirmed COVID-19 cases is 47, but the median age of those who’ve needed hospitalization is 64, and it is 84 for those who’ve died of the disease. The age range for all confirmed cases has run from four months to age 104.
• 30% of identified cases are now considered tied to community spread, the largest single category of exposure listed by the Health Department. International travel accounts for 15 percent, with 3 percent from cruise ship exposure.
• With 29 positive COVID-19 tests, Martin County on the Minnesota-Iowa border continued to account for the largest number of cases outside of the Twin Cities metro area and Rochester.
Walz — who will deliver his State of the State address 7 p.m. Sunday from his residence via YouTube — said that he remained “deeply concerned” about the financial hit businesses and citizens were taking now and understood the first-of-the-month stress people are under as they face April bills.
He expressed hope that state and federal rescue packages will “at least keep people afloat” during the crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.