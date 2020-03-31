Twelve people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, up from 10 reported on Monday, while the number of cases in the state since the pandemic began has jumped to 629, state officials said.
Twenty-six people remain hospitalized in intensive care. Of the 629 people testing positive to date, 288 have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated, the state Health Department said.
Updating reporters Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s modeling suggests the peak for hospitalizations could be pushed into late May in Minnesota, although that could happen two weeks earlier or later.
Officials expect to update the projections, but Walz said the state needed to be ready now in case the surge came earlier. “Sometime here in the next four weeks, we need to be prepared for that to be upon us,” he said.
Reports show the virus surfacing in counties across the state, including Martin County on the Minnesota-Iowa border, where 25 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and two have died.
“I definitely have the sense that the community is scared,” said Chera Sevcik, community health administrator for Martin and Faribault counties. While it’s not clear why the area has the highest number of cases outside the Twin Cities, Sevcik said she and local leaders are meeting regularly on ways to check the spread.
Other cases include a central Minnesota drug and alcohol treatment and recovery program in Brainerd reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19. A local college president in southwestern Minnesota became the first confirmed case in Brown County.
The age range of those infected with COVID-19 in the state runs from 4 months to 104 years. Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said Tuesday the 4-month-old is doing well now.
Minnesotans from 58 to 95 years old have died from the disease, the Health Department said Tuesday.
Emergency management leaders continue to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients, scoping out sites that could become makeshift hospitals as the need for beds and intensive care units is expected to increase. The goal is to add 2,750 beds, with 1,000 of those in the Twin Cities metro area.
Authorities have OK’d five sites so far that would be able to accommodate some 600 beds, Joe Kelly, the state’s emergency management director, said Tuesday. He didn’t disclose their locations but said the plan was not to build out and stock all spaces immediately, adding, “I hope that we never need any of these care sites we’re working on.”
Walz said Minnesota continues to secure medical equipment and supplies it will need as peak illness and hospitalizations approach.
Most of the coronavirus deaths in Minnesota have been in group care facilities, which remain a primary concern. Jan Malcolm, the state health commissioner, said Tuesday that 39 such facilities now have at least one case of COVID-19 confirmed, up from 31 Monday.
Ehresmann said 173 health care workers in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 but that only a few of those so far involve spread to the worker from a patient or group living resident.
State economic officials continue to work through a surge of 250,000 unemployment claims driven by layoffs in the hospitality industry.
So far, the state has been notified of eight companies with layoffs of 50 or more, generating just over 4,000 layoffs. “Many of them are temporary, which is good,” said Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.