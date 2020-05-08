State officials are allowing graduation ceremonies to happen, as long as they’re remote or virtual.
Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health are joining state education commissioners for K-12 and higher ed Friday morning to announce guidelines that would allow schools, colleges and universities to host graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 either remotely or virtually.
The guidelines advise how school districts or colleges are able to host ceremonies. Students, parents and staff were still told to stay home as possible, and that indoor ceremonies are prohibited.
Events held outside the home — such as car parades or parking lot ceremonies — are not recommended by state officials, but they did offer guidelines if schools decided to go that route: Participants can’t walk to the ceremony or participate outside of their vehicles. Windows need to be rolled up if parked next to another vehicle, or parked six feet apart if windows are rolled down. Events must also be brief, and no objects can be passed physically between households.
Despite seniors having already missed other events that traditionally marked the end of their high school experience such as prom and class trips, Walz — a former teacher in Mankato — said Thursday he wanted to try to make sure that the milestone of completing their studies was not overlooked.
“Rites of passages are really important,” he said. “We don’t do a lot of them in our society, but a graduation and a graduation party is one of the markings of adulthood, and that you have now entered another level.”
