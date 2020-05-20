Minnesota leaders are poised to unveil plans for a phased reopening of bars, restaurants and other gathering spaces — a major loosening of restrictions amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.
Details weren’t available, but are expected to come Wednesday. Meanwhile, bar and restaurant owners have become increasingly concerned that they’ll go under if they can’t reopen soon to dine-in customers.
Gov. Tim Walz has previously said June 1 is his goal to reopen those establishments as well as salons and barbershops, bowling alleys, theaters and other places of public accommodation.
On Tuesday morning, Steve Grove, the state’s commissioner of employment and economic development, said the state on Wednesday would outline a phased reopening plan. He didn’t provide details, but in other states, that’s meant keeping restaurants from filling all their normal tables at the start.
Even as they inch the state back toward normalcy — the state’s two-month stay-at-home order came to an end Monday — officials continue to implore Minnesotans to wear masks outdoors and keep their distance from others. COVID-19 cases are only continuing to increase.
If cases increase, restrictions could return
Walz has said he won’t hesitate to retighten restrictions if coronavirus cases shoot up and hospitals come under strain. He kept the stay-home order in place for nearly two months to check the spread of the disease and push back the expected peak so it would not overwhelm the state’s health care system, one of his biggest fears.
While deaths, case counts and hospitalizations are still growing, there are signs now that the strategy is paying off despite the economic pain it triggered.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Tuesday noted that the time it now takes for case counts to double is stretching out longer — about 13 days currently — helping to make the spread of the disease more manageable.
Tuesday’s statistics also showed more than two-thirds of the Minnesotans who’ve tested positive for the disease during the pandemic have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Health officials say they’re watching several key metrics to gauge if the disease is accelerating as restrictions are lowered. Among them: the number of days it takes for cases to double, the amount of daily testing, the proportion of positive tests and the level of community spread that can’t be traced to specific contacts — an indication the disease might be more widespread.
The state continues to add investigators to contact those infected and work to reach others who might have had contact with them and might also be potentially infected.
Even as that tracing work intensifies, it’s possible that many who became infected may never know the source of the infection given that people with no symptoms can have the coronavirus and unknowingly pass it on.
Despite the investigation and tracing efforts, “not everyone is going to be able to say ‘I got it from Fred’ or ‘I got it from Frieda,’” said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director. “For many situations, you may not know where you picked it up.”
While the numbers of positive tests and hot spots for the disease are spread across sectors and regions of Minnesota, more than 80 percent of those who’ve died from the disease were living in long-term care, nearly all had underlying health problems.
On Tuesday, officials also announced that the state has purchased a former food warehouse in St. Paul to use as a temporary morgue in case COVID-19 deaths overwhelm existing capacity.
A purchase agreement released by the Minnesota Department of Administration on Tuesday shows the state paid about $5.5 million for the 71,000-square-foot property. State officials say the space is expected to have capacities to hold up to 5,100 bodies, and could be needed if predictions of 1,000 deaths per week at the coronavirus peak hold up.
