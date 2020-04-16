Right before Christmas — seems like decades ago, frankly — I was asked to lead students into a discussion about getting outside of their comfort zone.
They didn’t take to it much. None seemed that interested, at least outwardly and immediately, about doing something that they didn’t feel comfortable doing. At first, I scoffed a bit. But after I analyzed my own life, I realize that I could be doing more to get outside my comfort zone as well.
Four months and a world crisis later, I am pondering that discussion again. For the last few weeks, we have been sitting in our homes, which of course is the ultimate comfort zone. It’s literally a zone where we feel comfortable. And while I’m sure there’s plenty of anxiety out there, one has to admit that sitting around our houses doing whatever makes us feel comfortable wasn’t all that bad for a while.
For me, it has meant working from home — and believe me when I say teaching distance learning requires plenty of work from home — watching science-based television shows, Dave Ramsey clips and NFL mock drafts on YouTube, doing crossword puzzles and playing Words with Friends on my phone, and setting the oven on 450 degrees and cooking frozen pizzas (I’ve decided I prefer sausage and pepperoni).
Yes, those things are enjoyable, for me anyway. And by the way, for those who say the NFL draft, scheduled for April 23-25, should be cancelled, I have to disagree for my own selfish reasons. I need some sports, darn it, and if the draft can be conducted without anyone actually having to gather together, then I’m in favor of it.
But I have to admit, doing the activities within my comfort zone while sitting in my comfort zone eating frozen pizza isn’t good for me. If I’m going to survive the next six to eight weeks, I’ll need to do what I asked those students to do, and reach out beyond my comfort zone.
Here’s a list of things that I’m going to try:
Walking around Fergus Falls. Since walking outside is essentially the only thing we are allowed to do that isn’t within the confines of our homes, I have been roaming Fergus Falls. The Veterans Memorial Trail, the Central Lakes Trail, the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center trails and the County Road 1 trail are a few that I have explored or will be exploring. There’s a lot of places to roam in Fergus Falls, and I want to make sure I see all of them at some point.
Cooking. We have to do it, right? We might as well make something good. I’m avoiding the easy trip to the drive-thrus, and while I have my fridge stocked with frozen pizza, I do try to expand my horizons and cook with pride. Chili, fried rice and roasted chicken are a few of my favorites. But I’m also hoping to dig into some more complex arrangements.
Writing songs. Some of you may have seen me play guitar and sing at various venues in Fergus Falls. It took me a while (and I still get the cold sweats performing in front of people sometimes) but I feel like performing is still within my comfort zone. One would think that, since I have written published stories for decades, and I perform music, writing songs would be an easy transition. It is not. Every time I start writing, that 10-year-old boy comes out that suggests people will mock and laugh at my songs. I just have to get over that. Now’s a good time.
Reading. Though I have always tried to work on a book, reading just never seems to take priority over other things (television). I have a pile of books just ready to be read. I have to convince myself that leaving the television on and focusing on reading a book is a good thing for me. I’m sure it will be therapeutic. I just have to do it.
As I did my students, and myself, I’m encouraging you to make your own list of activities outside your comfort zone that you can do within your comfort zone. When this is all over, you’ll be glad you did.
• •. •
For all the grumbling about our president and Congress, I have to say, I received my $1,200 check this week. I have heard lots of rumors that we wouldn’t see that money for a while, they actually got it to me when they said they would.
What am I going to do with that money? That’s easy. As soon as Gov. Walz says it is OK, I will be buying my golf membership with it. Pebble Lake Golf Course could use the money, my walks suggest the course is in great condition, and who are we kidding, I really miss golf. It’s in the middle of my comfort zone.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
