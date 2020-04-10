I recently finished “The Name of the Wind” by Patrick Rothfuss, a book my friend set aside for me at the public library some time in February. I extended my due date twice (it’s a very long book and it took me a while to get into it) so by the time I finished it, of course, the libraries were all closed and asking people not to return their books. Dropping finished books off at the library is so satisfying, though, and the pandemic robbed me of that small joy.
So now “The Name of the Wind” is sitting on top of my bookshelf so that hopefully I don’t forget about it when the libraries finally open again. It ended up being a good read so I would hate to accidentally rob someone of it, especially considering one of the book’s main themes is telling and sharing stories. There’s also a part in the book where the main character, Kvothe, loses access to a library and how difficult it makes his life.
My friend used my library card to reserve it for me because he thought I’d like it and because I’m writing a book and, like I said, a main theme is storytelling. After I finished reading it, he asked if I was going to read the next book in the series, “A Wise Man’s Fear,” and I said I’d like to but the libraries are closed and Amazon book orders are delayed. He ended up buying it for me as a gift on Kindle, so that was an extremely kind thing for him to do and a small light in these dark days.
The premise of the book is that a man who goes by the name Kote is running a tavern in a small, nowhere town with his assistant Bast. He’s found (sort of) by a man who goes by the epithet Chronicler, so you can guess what this man’s deal is: He chronicles stories. Kote is apparently actually someone named Kvothe, a legend of sorts who is now in hiding, and Chronicler wants to write his story.
“The Name of the Wind” and “A Wise Man’s Fear” are the first two books in what will be a trilogy called The Kingkiller Chronicle. In the first book, Kote told Chronicler that it would take him three days to tell his story and so each book represents one of those days. It’s a unique way to frame the novels-- it’s a story about someone telling a story.
If it wasn’t clear by the use of the word “tavern,” the story has a medieval fantasy setting, with magic and magical creatures. The first book in the series follows Kvothe’s young life as a traveling performer with his family and their troupe. He’s a precocious child (honestly, annoyingly so) and one of his tutors recommends sending him to the university so he can apply himself to the study of magical discipline.
His family and troupe are killed by a group of evil creatures called the Chandrian, which most people believe are a myth or a fairytale, and Kvothe is left orphaned and destitute. Throughout the book, he slowly begins to pick up the pieces of his life and decides to go to the university like his tutor had once wanted him to.
It’s a very slow burn of a book, with not a ton of plot development. You can tell where the story is going but it takes its time, slowly building the character of Kvothe and his experiences. Based on the situation he is in at the present time you can tell something catastrophic is coming, some great waterfall at the end of this slow, winding current, which Rothfuss only drops hints at.
The writing is poetic and often beautiful, especially when Rothfuss writes about music or theater, and he does an excellent job of conveying Kvothe’s feelings as a broken child trying to put himself back together. My only real criticism is that I genuinely dislike every interaction Kvothe has with a girl or woman, they make me cringe and I have actually laughed out loud at parts.
That being said, if you’re looking for something to read these days, I would recommend “The Name of the Wind” if you’re a fan of storytelling, music, poetry or fantasy settings.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
