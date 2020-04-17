As the city of Fergus Falls continues to take precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its residents against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fergus Falls Parks and Rec Department announced through a press release Tuesday, April 14 that summer registration has been postponed until May 4, in conjunction with the timeline for Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order to expire.
“We feel this will give us time to make the best decisions possible if we are able to move forward with summer programs or how to modify them if necessary,” said Pam Muxfeldt, recreation coordinator. “There are also other programs that we do registration for that will need time to look at their timelines and location availability. These changes could also include doing a modified season/schedule for adult softball to start June 1. At this point, everything is subject to change, so continue to look back for updates.”
Fergus Falls Youth Baseball (FFYB) has also had to adapt the start of its summer season after running into the same roadblocks all sports have faced nationally as a result of COVID-19.
“We had to cancel our seventh- and eighth-grade spring season, the Fergus Falls Public School District does not provide seventh- and eighth-grade baseball, our organization does provide that for the students so, unfortunately, we had to cancel that for this year,” FFYB President Chad Festul said. “That was unfortunate for those players that had signed up for that spring season but we’re hoping that we’ll be able to get them back out on the field for a summer season.”
Although FFYB hasn’t made any decisions in regards to the season, registration is open for 10U-12U until April 20 and 13U-Legion until May 4.
As for if and when FFYB fans can expect to see players take the field once again Festul was straightforward.
“We will make the decision in compliance with recommendations from the state and depending on what those recommendations are we may or may not have a season,” he said. “We’re hopeful that we’ll get to play a shortened season or even potentially a full season because realistically a lot of our games don’t start until the middle of May anyway, so we have about a month before games would likely start for our summer season.”
In related news on Saturday, April 11 following an online meeting the Minnesota American Legion suspended the state’s baseball season through May 9 when board members will reconvene to review the status of the season. The suspension prohibits teams from hosting tryouts, practices or games.
“The most likely outcome is that President Trump and/or Gov. Walz, with advice of their medical advisers, will be determining the fate of all sports on when it’s safe to resume play both in the amateur ranks as well as professional,” Minnesota state baseball director Randy Schaub said in a press release.
