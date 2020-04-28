As the coronavirus pandemic continues, with Minnesota’s hospitalization peak forecasted for July, summer events are shrouded in uncertainty. Many organizers are waiting to hear from Gov. Tim Walz on May 4, the day that the current stay-at-home order expires, to see what changes he’ll be making regarding extending the order or allowing some businesses to reopen.
One event that may be impacted by a possible extension of the stay-at-home order is the annual A Center for the Arts Concerts in the Park series, which is slated to begin with Summerfest on June 12. “What we are doing is waiting for the governor to make any sort of new announcement on May 4,” says A Center for the Arts’ executive director Michael Burgraff.
A Center for the Arts has a number of summer programs that would be interrupted by an extended stay-at-home order, including their children’s musical and summer play. They’re looking at possible alternatives for nearly every eventuality, including a continuation of the current status quo or a loosening of restrictions. Current restrictions state that while parks and outdoor recreational spaces can open, live entertainment is not permitted.
This summer, A Center for the Arts had planned to move most of their concerts from Roosevelt Park to downtown Lincoln Avenue. “Even if we are allowed back, we probably wouldn’t be able to socially distance safely in the cramped space downtown,” says Burgraff. “We will probably look for a much larger open field or a football stadium or a baseball field, or something where, along with the city, we can go in and draw circles and put 6 feet in between all of them and say, ‘Here is your spot, in order for this to continue to happen, you need to park in your little circle.’”
In the event that the show can’t go on at all, the lineup for this year may be pushed into next year. “At this point in time we’ve only canceled local events, the big events that we’ve had have been postponed to the fall,” says Burgraff. “As the summer moves on, and if we need, I think what you’ll see is, this summer will be next summer’s groups.”
Possible changes to children’s programming include moving things from the stage to the internet, so that students still have a way to learn more about theater. “We have already started planning for some online summer theater pieces,” Burgraff says. “They would be smaller in scale but we could at least keep theater as a part of some of the students’ summers. Acting for the camera, acting your way through a song, some dance things, makeup, those are some of the titles that we’re looking at doing Zoom classes with.”
While these possible changes aren’t ideal, Burgraff says he’s not willing to risk people’s health. “I’d rather have people safe than dead. I know people in this state who have died of this, families who have been affected, and I see an incredible amount of cavalier out without their masks, ‘Oh, it’s not going to hit me,’ but it’s here,” he says. “What I want to make sure happens is for all involved, when this is all over, and it will be … we will be safe together again, that everybody involved in our events will be able to sleep well knowing that they didn’t accidentally pick this up at a concert.”
