Two area festivals have decided to cancel their 2020 celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fergus Falls SummerFest and Erhard 4th of July Parade both made the announcement that this year’s festivities will not be happening.
The Fergus Falls SummerFest Committee announced earlier in the week that they would not be moving forward with this year’s festival.
“After some very careful deliberation, the Fergus Falls SummerFest Committee made the difficult decision to cancel SummerFest 2020. The committee believes this is the responsible action to take in an effort to keep everyone safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of participants, volunteers, sponsors, spectators, staff and community remains its top priority. The committee knows this news is very disappointing and feel the same, but they feel this decision is for the best. By making the decision to announce the event cancellation now, they hope people can cancel or change travel plans with minimal impact,” the committee said in a press release.
The SummerFest committee mentioned they were extremely grateful for all its supporters during the pandemic and ask for patience and understanding as they navigate the current situation.
“Taking into account all of the planning and preparation that is required for the event, unfortunately, postponement is not a viable option,” the release continued.
For sponsors, vendors, volunteers, performers or participants, a committee member will be in contact with further information. For questions please reach out via email at summerfestff@gmail.com or through Facebook messenger.
The Erhard 4th of July Parade used Facebook to announce its intentions. In a post on the parade’s page the group announced the cancellation Friday.
“It is with great difficulty that we announce our annual 4th of July Parade and Celebration will be postponed until summer of 2021.
“We can’t wait to come back next year and celebrate with all of you full force for year 45 of the Erhard Parade!”
The two festivals are not the only ones across the state canceling or rescheduling their events. Even fairs and races, including the Hoot Lake Triathlon in Fergus Falls, have recently announced cancellations for the safety of those that attend, volunteers and staff.
