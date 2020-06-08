The Otter Tail County Community Development Agency is committed to supporting area businesses as they navigate the road ahead. To directly aid in the recovery of small businesses, the board of directors recently dedicated $200,000 to establish a small business relief fund.
Through this fund, small businesses located outside city limits of Fergus Falls and Perham with fewer than 25 employees and less than $1,000,000 in annual revenue and may be eligible for $2,000 of funding to offset impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds can be used for expenses like rent, mortgage, taxes and utilities. The funding will be structured as a forgivable loan, with the loan forgiven once proof of eligible expenditures is submitted. Perham-area businesses received funding through the Starfish Fund, which provided over $100,000 in support to businesses in that area. Businesses located in Fergus Falls will also have access to a business support fund that will begin accepting applications on June 12. Fergus Falls businesses can visitbit.ly/PayItForwardBusinessSupportFundto learn more.
Additionally, Otter Tail County and Otter Tail Lakes Country Association have partnered to ensure all businesses and organizations have the necessary supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) as they reopen. Hand sanitizer, face masks, gloves, and contactless thermometers are currently available for purchase at ottertaillakescountry.com.
More information and the online application for the Otter Tail County Small Business Relief Fund can be found online at ottertailcountymn.us/small-business-relief-fund/. If you have questions about the qualifications of the program or to learn about other business recovery resources, please email abaldwin@co.ottertail.mn.us or call 218-998-8050.
