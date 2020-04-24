Auto sales took a hit from state-wide stay at home orders in late March and early April with most manufacturers reporting a first-quarter sales dip of 7-10%. Some U.S. states, like New York, reported drops of as high as 80%. Luckily, things seem to be improving as automakers put out incentives to buyers and sellers make adjustments to ensure the safety of customers and employees.
Both Nelson Ford and Quality Toyota reported a drop-off in sales and service appointments at the start of the stay at home order, and both say that things are starting to get back to normal. “I will say, in the last week, 10 days, things are starting to feel more normal. Service numbers are getting real close to normal again,” says Brent Nelson, owner of Nelson Ford. “We’ve had a goodly number of appointments everyday and sales everyday, it’s certainly going to have some effect for the month, I think things are going in the right direction so I feel good about that.”
Paul Tysver, owner of Quality Toyota, says, “We probably started off originally, when the stay at home order came out, about 30% and now we’re probably back up to about 65%. … Sales are by appointment only, sales are still down some; it’s back up, it’s probably about the same percentage, though, as service.”
Nelson believes the increase in sales is due to price changes coming from automakers. “They put some big incentives with 0% interest and delayed payments, so it’s all the manufacturers, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, GM, all have really great programs out there and of course that’s probably what’s started to drive more of our traffic, because people are aware of it and the ones who want to get a new car think it’s a pretty good time to do it,” he says.
Both dealers are making sure to keep the dealership and the cars clean and safe. “We’re sterilizing all the cars and quit serving food in our waiting area. We made a lot of changes,” says Tysver.
Nelson Ford has two disinfectant machines they use on every vehicle that comes in for the safety of their technicians and customers. “Then we put up the plexiglass shields between the customer and the salespeople, or the customer and the parts counter or the customer and the service writer, and cashier. … We put those in almost immediately,” he says.
While the numbers may be improving, there’s still some concerns. Nobody knows when exactly the stay-at-home order will be lifted (although the date is tentatively set for May 4), so the future remains uncertain. “It’s a worry for everybody, it’s a big unknown, we don’t know for sure when things are going to be back to normal. I’m definitely concerned, we don’t know. I’m concerned for my employees’ jobs and everybody, this is a big deal,” Tysver says.
Appointments are not required for services like oil changes, but they are required for sales visits. It’s recommended that prospective buyers get as much research done on their desired make and model before coming in, and they can also call ahead to get VIN numbers to search specific car histories online.
“We’re doing our best, the best thing we can try to do for our customers and our employees,” says Tysver.
