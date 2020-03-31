Last week I was driving home from work. This was during lunchtime and I was looking to see what my wife and kids were up to. About halfway home, I notice a van parked on ahead with a man running out with bagged lunches to deliver to the house. I knew that this was someone from the school bringing lunches for children, but what I didn’t expect was that it was Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake.
I thought to myself “Well, it’s great to see the person in charge getting out there and doing the work.” I know that he isn’t the only community leader lending a hand as the stories that we have covered have shown that everyone is pitching in what they can.
Many of us have been designated “essential” during this pandemic. Those that are out there are continuing with their everyday jobs, despite the fear of the coronavirus. While many of us do what we can to keep our cities functioning, I know a lot of us would love to have the opportunity to work from home.
I know this seems cliche during this time, but I really believe that we need to thank those that are out there helping others in the community. Those in the medical profession, law enforcement, fire and rescue, teachers, city workers, truckers, those aiding in the creation of personal protection equipment and all others considered essential deserve a thank you.
I know that there are several others that are currently unemployed and furloughed during this time and I hope that they have taken the proper steps to receive benefits or have found a different line of work. This pandemic will drastically change our community and we can hope that when it comes to an end, that we find ourselves on a line of recovery that leads to progress in the future.
The mammal
So, Saturday was interesting for me. While I was enjoying a late night snack, watching TV, I noticed a squeak come from the room. Thank goodness I was right that the noise was coming from outside and not inside the room.
I got up to look at the window well and just like in those slasher fills from the 1980s, I received a jump scare from what looked like a groundhog or gopher. I had dealt with shrews in the past, but this was clearly not a shrew or mouse.
At first, I thought that the little guy would be able to make it out as I saw one jump and reach half its body above the window. But much like a young basketball player that can touch the rim, it wasn’t going to dunk it home anytime soon. So I did what any man would do, I woke up my wife and went to troubleshoot the problem outside.
The plan was simple. I had two wooden planks that I was using for my snowblower and I would drop one down into the window sile and have the animal climb out. My wife and I did what we could to coax the animal out of the window and it looked like it was going to work. He climbed up on the plank and we lifted it out of the window so it was flat and he ran off of the plank. Three seconds later, he turned around and fell back in the hole.
A second attempt was made. Same outcome. He made it on the plank but attempted to jump sideways, falling back into the hole. This was when my wife and I decided to grab the second plank and block the remainder of the opening.
With a foolproof plan in place, the animal finally made its way out of the hole and onto land. It would jaunt through our backyard and down to the pond. Mission accomplished and fun was had...
I am glad I have a very smart and understanding wife. Not many people enjoy being woken at 12:30 a.m. to help deal with a mammal issue. I know this isn’t the craziest story about dealing with a pest, but while stuck at home, I thought you, the readers, would find it amusing.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
