Amid the unprecedented economic turbulence small businesses throughout the lakes area communities are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Daily Journal is not immune to being forced to make difficult decisions.
Ken Harty, publisher of The Daily Journal, announced that starting on Monday, April 13, The Daily Journal will switch from a five-day print schedule to a two-day print schedule with printed editions available on Wednesday and Saturday. The in-depth coverage we normally provide in print on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will be published on the next available print day and be available on our website on a daily basis.
“While the timing of this change is a direct result of the economic impact of the coronavirus, the growing preference of our audience for consuming our local news content online also played a part in making this decision. I can assure you, it was not a decision we made lightly but this change positions us financially so we can continue to provide you with the news and information only a local newspaper can,” Harty said.
“While we know this change is significant for our loyal readers in the lakes area, we also look forward to the opportunities it presents us in working toward our goal of delivering quality content regardless of the platform you choose,” said Zach Stich, managing editor of The Daily Journal.
“The good news for our print subscribers is we are increasing the number of news and sports pages in our Wednesday and Saturday editions. You’re going to get more pages on print days as they contain all the news produced on a nonprint day plus the news produced for that days edition” Stich said.
If you haven’t activated the digital portion of your subscription please do so today so you’ll have access to all of our digital content before April 13. It’s easy and only takes a few seconds. Grab your account number and go to fergusfallsjournal.com/newsapp/ to start getting digital access today. If you need assistance with registering for digital access we’re glad to help. Please call us at 218-736-7511.
We also have an app for your smartphone so you can access The Daily Journal content anywhere and anytime. Having the app also allows us to send you notifications of important events, stories, and breaking news. It’s easy to download, just go the Apple App store or Play Store on your smartphone and search for Fergus Falls Journal.
Our daily newsletter is another way to stay informed about the stories that are important to you and our community. “We’re also planning to make the newsletter even easier to use, especially on days when there isn’t a print paper so you can find what you’re looking for,” Harty said. “If you haven’t signed up yet, I encourage you to do so today. Simply go to www.fergusfallsjournal.com and scroll down the page to the newsletter sign up form.”
“Yes, the frequency of print is changing, but not our commitment to our readers and especially our subscribers. We simply cannot continue to deliver the high-quality content you’ve come to expect from The Daily Journal without you and your support. Your loyalty is what helps us continue to serve our community with fact-based, quality journalism,” Harty added.
Harty invites subscribers who have questions to contact him at 218-739-7019 or kenh@fergsusfallsjournal.com.
