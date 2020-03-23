Effective Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Thrifty White Pharmacy at 1484 Lincoln Avenue West, Fergus Falls, will have reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New hours will be Monday – Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Phone number: 218-736-5565
The pharmacy hours at our location inside Lakes Region Healthcare Clinic will remain the same: Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and close on Saturday and Sunday
Pharmacy number: 218-736-5770
Thrifty White can offer free mail delivery of maintenance medications when patients enroll them in Thrifty White's RX Med Sync Prescription Refill Service. Simply call the pharmacy to enroll.
Thrifty White is employing these necessary measures in an effort to keep patients, employees and communities safe while they continue to offer essential healthcare services. Thrifty White is dedicated to keeping the community and team members healthy during this time.
