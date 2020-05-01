J
ust like most people in the state I would like to see the state open back up sooner than later. Yes, I understand that the virus could spread. However, I also know that precautions have been put in place at many businesses and social distancing is the top of the order along with hand sanitizer, face masks, hand wipes and constant cleaning and disinfecting. All of this is being done on a scale we have never seen before.
In reality it still may not stop the spread of the virus as effectively as we need it to, but it is having an effect and I for one feel much safer than I did just two weeks ago. Businesses that are open have put in place safety measures like hand sanitizers at entrances or checkout counters and have tape on the floors marking where you should stand in line, and people in general are practicing social distancing while shopping in the stores making sure to give the other person plenty of space. If you go to test drive a car it gets disinfected before and after you drive it and there are many other precautions being taken.
Here is another example I personally experienced on Thursday last week. I had a doctor appointment for my annual blood pressure checkup this week at Lake Region Healthcare and I made sure to wear my homemade face mask. As I arrived at the clinic I was screened at the front door and a sticker put on my chest that said “Screened” along with that days date. As I made my way in to check in there was tape on the floor indicating where to stand. There was only one other person in the waiting room and I was called in immediately. The doctor of course had a mask on and all went well. I believe they are doing most appointments virtually with video, etc. This was not an option for me as I was a new patient.
Overall I felt safe as there were hand sanitizers everywhere and everyone was wearing masks. All of this is exactly what you expect when going to a medical facility during a pandemic. The point of sharing my experience is that it backs up what I was saying regarding precautions being taken on a scale like we have never seen before.
As we continue to see advances in precautions being taken we will all feel safer each week going forward and when a vaccine is eventually produced I believe some of the precautions will be relaxed while others will be our new norm. So the question now is to open the state or not open the state? A crystal ball would really be handy at this time. Since we don’t have one we need to make a decision based on what we are seeing and given all the precautions being taken I believe we should reopen the state.
Of course hindsight is 20/20 when it comes to decisions like this and I believe the governor is being appropriately cautious given the responsibility he has been charged with. However, I still think we should reopen the state now and not on May 18.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.