The Viking Cafe is usually closed on Easter but this year they did something a little different. Owner Pat Shol, his family and staff offered a drive-thru Easter dinner on Sunday and served approximately 375 meals. Each meal consisted of ham and turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, a vegetable, dinner roll, cranberries and desert and cost $11 each. When they ran out of ham and turkey, they served roast beef.
“It was a full meal and really the response from the community was phenomenal, people were lined up and excited, everybody that came through the line had smiles on their face, they were happy to get a traditional Easter meal, obviously something they’ve never done before is a drive-thru at The Viking,” said Shol. The 10-man team served about a car a minute, with cars lined up alongside Union and Lincoln avenues.
Shol decided to offer a traditional meal in these very nontraditional circumstances because many families were unable to gather together this year. “So that was the reason why we did that, to offer it this way, just something fun for the community to be able to rally around and enjoy a traditional meal, if they weren’t going to make one on their own. The response was tremendous and more than I ever anticipated,” Shol says.
Unfortunately, they ran out of food around 1:15 p.m., having to turn away about 25 cars that were still waiting. “That was going to be the worst part of the day, I knew it, that we would end up running out at some point with that initial response we had,” says Shol. “Otherwise we planned and prepared and we had a little chain of command and it went from one person who transferred it to a bag and the bag was transferred outside, to me, and into the car and away they went.”
The Viking Cafe is happy with how things went on Sunday, having done their best. “I wanted to personally thank the community for the support they gave us and just coming out and enjoying the Easter meal, just want to thank everybody for their patience as they drove through the line and apologize for those who didn’t get a meal,” says Shol. “It was a happy Easter considering the circumstances we’re in.”
