Maybe a decade ago, a scruffy-looking guy with a backpack was a presenter at a Sertoma Club meeting. He talked about how he hiked this trail, called the North Country Scenic Trail, which spanned 4,600 miles, from Middlebury in central Vermont to Lake Sakakawea State Park, which is northwest of Bismarck, North Dakota. And it happened to go through Fergus Falls.
At the time, the trail in Fergus Falls was essentially a couple of signs along a few city streets. I recall he even mentioned that if you don’t watch closely enough in places such as Fergus Falls, you might get off the trail. He recalled wandering around a couple of times until he found it.
Fast forward to today. As part of the allowed coronavirus activities, I have been trying to walk a few miles a day. I have been using the Central Lakes Trail quite a bit. I noticed that the North Country Scenic Trail signs were along the Central Lakes Trail. But then I noticed something else: There were actually side trails that darted in and out of the Central Lakes Trail. These were not the paved variety, but the kind you would think of when you hike trails: —dirt and grass, carved through the trees, with blue “blazes” of paint on trees to let you know that you were on the right trail. (I now fully understand the term “blaze a trail.”
While the Central Lakes Trail is great for biking or rollerblading, it isn’t particularly exciting all the time for walking. Having the experience of hiking through the woods made the walk much more satisfying.
Another day, while walking on the paved trail along County Road 1, I found the blue sign again. It took a right turn off the paved trail, and I discovered that this trail winds around the Otter Tail Power coal plant and along the Otter Tail River, coming out next to Oak Grove Cemetery. Again, the trail was lovely, cut out through the woods and meadow, with that blue paint guiding me along. It was an area I was always curious about, but had never explored.
Clearly, someone has been doing some work on this trail in Fergus Falls, and it went under my radar. I admit, I hadn’t been looking for it until the coronavirus converted me into a hiker.
It led me to check out the map of the North Country Scenic Trail, because I couldn’t quite figure out how it winds its way through our fair city.
So it turns out, the trail comes in from Rothsay, along old Highway 52. This used to be the main road to Rothsay, until Interstate 94 came along. At this point, the trail is just the road. From there, it hits Union Avenue, which I assume is just the sidewalk, and follows city streets out to the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center. At that point, the trail becomes a real trail again, flowing through the PWLC’s acreage, eventually connecting to the Central Lakes Trail, underneath Highway 210, and working back to Oak Grove Cemetery, and then County Road 1, where hikers are off to Maplewood State Park, the Lake Superior Trail and beyond.
For those hikers who are looking for a break, there’s also an urban connector that goes along the riverwalk downtown, up Friberg Avenue and out to County Road 1.
In previous columns I talked about how Fergus Falls can take advantage of tourism opportunities the Central Lakes Trail provides. Well, here’s another opportunity. In the movie “Wild,” a woman decides to hike the Pacific Coast Trail, which stretches from the Canadian border to the Mexican border. In that movie, she runs into a community of hikers, and they’re all looking for gear and supplies, not to mention a beverage at a local watering hole.
Who says we can’t do that here? Let’s get the millennials to come through Fergus Falls, enjoy the lovely hiking trail, and have them spend some money here along the way.
That said, the fact that federal funding has given the locals a great walking trail is a good thing as well.
After spending a month with essentially no sports (besides watching the Patriots playing in one of their many Super Bowls), there’s finally a couple of things worth watching. The NFL draft, and “The Last Dance,” which is a 10-part series about the Chicago Bulls sixth championship. While I understand the Bulls were basically the Patriots of the NFL in the 1990s, it’s a great piece of documentary filmmaking, and I highly recommend it.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
