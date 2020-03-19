The second annual Earth Day Trashion Fashion show that was scheduled for April 18 will be canceled/postponed.

According to public information and education officer at Otter Tail County Solid Waste Cedar Walters, the group hopes to reschedule but it will be based on how events unfold with the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

