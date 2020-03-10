FORT MYERS, FLA. – Tuesday marked the first day clubs operated under new guidelines put forth by Major League Baseball in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus. And the Twins know they might hear from MLB again as contingency plans are contemplated for regular-season games.
Their opening road trip from March 26-April 1 is to Oakland and Seattle, cities located in two states that have, as of Tuesday, over 300 confirmed cases of the virus.
There have been reports that MLB could consider moving or canceling games — or playing them in empty stadiums — if the virus continues to spread in areas where teams are located. Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations, said they expect to maintain contact with MLB, with Opening Day just over two weeks away.
“It would be irresponsible not to be planning for different potential outcomes,” Falvey said. “But at present, we don’t have any new plans or new ideas. We’ll continue to focus on what we’re doing here, and then they’ll give us some guidance as we go over the next week, I’d imagine.”
Meanwhile, Twins players were interviewed outside the clubhouse entrance at Hammond Stadium and in the dugout. The new guidelines ban media and nonessential club personnel from clubhouses. MLB also has requested players and coaches stand six to eight feet away from media members during interviews.
Falvey has decided that, for the most part, the clubhouse ban includes himself, General Manager Thad Levine and other members of his baseball operations staff.
“I’m not going in,” Falvey said. “Not to be flip about it, we’re taking it very seriously around what Major League Baseball has suggested, and essentially personnel for clubhouse duties will be in the clubhouse. We’ll be on the periphery and go to different areas as necessary, but to the extent that we can all do our part to try and remove too much interaction in the clubhouse itself, we’re gonna follow.”
