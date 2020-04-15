Are you missing the garden education workshops that were canceled this spring due to the onset of COVID-19? If so, join University of Minnesota Extension educator, Robin Trott, for a series of six gardening webinars. These 30-40-minute weekly sessions, will use the online, social conferencing platform Zoom. The first webinar will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, with more following each week on the same day and time.
• April 29: “Veggies in Containers.”
• May 6: “Low Care, No Care Vegetables.”
• May 13: “Gardening Raised to a Whole new level.”
• May 20: “Herbs for Use and Delight.”
• May 27: “Weird and Wacky Vegetables.”
• June 3: “Garden 911: What to Do When Things Go Wrong.”
To register, visit z.umn.edu/gardentalk.
For shorter educational sessions, visit The Douglas County Master Gardeners Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/dcmastergardener/ every Wednesday at noon for a Facebook Live Gardening event. Each 15-minute session will cover a timely garden topic.
Both webinars and Facebook Live will be recorded so they can be viewed at convenient times for you.
