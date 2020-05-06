Plumes of white smoke rising hundreds of feet into the sky have been annual springtime events in west-central Minnesota.
Prescribed burns carried out by local units of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have usually been the cause. Starting around May 1 each year, the Fergus Falls Wetlands Management District has burned between 2,500 to 3,000 acres of their 49,000 waterfowl production acres. The Fergus Falls DNR has put around 1,500 acres to the torch. The shared aim is to help the environment.
But with federal and state restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic spring burning has not been pursued by either the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or the DNR. It is the threat to people’s health that has shut down burning
“We don’t want to put people in close proximity to each other,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assistant wetlands manager Chad Raitz said.
So where has all the smoke been coming from this year?
Fergus Falls wetlands manager Neil Powers speculates that plumes which area residents are seeing this spring could be the result of a wet fall and a delayed harvest which left farmers with a lot more crop residue than they could handle. It was not unusual over the winter months to see standing fields of corn and even soybeans around the area.
“I think farmers are doing what we have been doing,” Powers said.
There is nothing new about the cleansing power of fire in handling invasives on the prairie. It was happening centuries before settlers arrived on the prairies.
“Before we settled the region that was the way Mother Nature revitalized the grasslands,” Powers said.
Tied-up nutrients that take months or years to decay turned to ash and in a form usable to plants. Invasive trees are also destroyed.
Studies have shown the tallgrass used in waterfowl production areas for nesting cover can build a tremendous biomass in just a year. Ranchers have known this for years.
“It’s a good deal for pasture management,” said Raitz.
A permit process is in place in Minnesota to prevent uncontrolled burning. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service not only works with the DNR and volunteer fire departments during their prescribed burns in the spring and fall months, but it also has to apply for burning permits from the DNR to burn the federal units which get a great deal of scrutiny before a burn is prescribed. Powers and his staff manage 224 units across five counties - Otter Tail, Wadena, Douglas, Grant and Wilkin.
In addition to prescribed burns and fires allowed by permits, there are those that start by other means.
“As winter turns to spring the grass areas are brown and dead. The grasses are very dry and can carry a fire very easily,” Powers said.
One such fire broke out last week in the Bakke Waterfowl Production Area 8 miles south of Fergus Falls. How the fire started is not known but it had plenty of fuel as it burned northward across the unit for almost a mile.
These unplanned fires are now unknown but Powers said the waterfowl fire was reported and both U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and DNR were on hand to keep it under control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.