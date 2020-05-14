I’m not sure Gov. Tim Walz’s lifting of the stay-at-home order Wednesday will make much of a difference. Other than allowing families to get together now (unless your family has more than 10 people in it), allowing mom-and-pop businesses to reopen and letting children play in playgrounds, there’s not much else for people to chew on.
The big guns — bars and restaurants, sporting events, concerts, movies, the ability to take weekend trips to the Twin Cities — are still a no-go at least until June 1. This is the part we all miss the most. I admit I long to see a Twins game, go to a fancy restaurant, and see the latest blockbuster movie. Of course, attending such events or places with lots of random strangers who might have the virus but don’t know it is likely the most surefire way to spread COVID-19. That said, we just have to wait it out before we can “escape.”
Frankly, there’s nothing else to write about. My life has been relegated to working from home, watching television at home, eating at home, walking trails and playing golf (obeying social distancing orders, which is easy because I’m rarely in the fairway anyway).
Meanwhile, we are all watching the back and forth between those who think the coronavirus is a hoax dreamed up by the medical community so they can drum up more business and collect government coronavirus funding, and those who think we will have an epic catastrophe if we don’t all stay in our homes for the next two years. It’s like we are at the 30-minute point of a Hollywood movie, where the “wise people” start making dire predictions and the naysayers blow them off.
This made me think of two movies which play out these scenarios.
One of those movies is “I Am Legend.” Will Smith stars as a man charged with finding a cure to a virus which has killed 90% of the population, and caused 9% of the population to become super-athletic zombies who have developed tiger-like instincts to hunt fellow human beings. Half the movie is Smith wandering around New York with only his dog as his companion, hunting deer and hitting golf balls off aircraft carriers during the day while shuttering his apartment at night to avoid the zombies.
The other movie is “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” in which Richard Dreyfuss is among a small group of people who see an alien spacecraft. Near the end of the movie (spoiler alert, though this movie came out in 1977, so I don’t have a lot of sympathy for you) the government creates a hoax that there’s a deadly gas in the air near Devil’s Tower in Wyoming. The hoax was created so people won’t go to that area, which will allow government officials to meet up with the aliens and keep it secret from the rest of the world.
As to what I think will happen when we do eventually open up the bars and restaurants, movie theaters, concert halls and sports stadiums, it doesn’t really matter. I just don’t know. And even the scientists can’t be completely sure. They can make models, but there are just too many factors to be sure.
As a recent physics education major, I can make one analogy. If I throw a baseball in the air, I can make a reasonable prediction about when it will fall back to earth. I can get a radar gun and time my pitches to get the initial velocity, I can use a big protractor to measure the angle at which I throw the ball in the air, and I can make reasonable assumptions about the forces that will slow the baseball down, gravity and air resistance. But while I can get close, I can never get the exact time for one particular throw. I don’t know the exact speed I will throw it at, or the exact way the air particles will collide with the ball. I believe that’s what the coronavirus scientists are dealing with right now.
It’s really no different than those who are grading the recent NFL draft. Many gave the Vikings an “A” for their draft. In reality, no one will know whether the Vikings had a successful draft for three or four years. I think the best interview from a football coach was when a reporter asked how he went about recruiting players to make sure he had good ones. The coach said, “I really have no idea. I just find a bunch of big, fast guys and see what happens.”
When I was a financial advisor, the subject always came up about whether I could predict how the stock market would perform in the coming months and years. My standard answer: “If I knew how to do that, I would be sipping umbrella drinks on my own island, and not sitting in a small office talking to you.”
Uncertainty is not fun. We can dream up conspiracy theories and speculate until the cows come home, but in the end, there’s nothing to do but to wait to see how this will all play out.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
