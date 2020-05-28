Minnesota saw a loss of 387,894 payroll jobs over the year in April, a decline of 13.1%, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “These job losses, largely the result of pandemic containment measures, are unprecedented in the history of the data series going back nearly a century both at the state and national level,” reads the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) webpage on state and national employment and unemployment.
In April, Minnesota had an unemployment rate of 8.1% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, though one estimate from personal finance company MoneyGeek, which includes what are called “discouraged” workers, puts the rate at 24% for April. The labor force as defined by groups like the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is made up of people who are employed today and people who are unemployed and actively looking for work. It does not include people who have given up looking for work, who economists call “discouraged” workers, or people who are underemployed.
You can track the number of discouraged workers by looking at the size of the labor force, which nationally shrunk by 8 million people and which in Minnesota shrunk by 60,000 people. “There’s 8 million people that were in the labor force, that were in the labor force in February, that are no longer considered part of the labor force,” says Doug Milnes, head of marketing and communications for Money Geek. Generally, the labor force follows the population curve-- as people leave the labor force to retire, new people, like young adults and recent graduates, will be joining. The labor force has been steadily growing since tracking began in 1948, aside from during the 2007-09 Great Recession where it stayed flat. “Other than that where it was flat for a bit, we’ve never seen a dip in the workforce like this going back to 1948 at the national level,” Milnes says.
While the economy begins to slowly open up in some places, job rates are expected to improve. That hasn’t happened yet, though. “We haven’t seen a lot of signs that people are going back to work yet. We’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to see that,” Milnes says.
Originally, estimates from Goldman Sachs projected a peak unemployment rate of 15%, a number that April already almost met with 14.7%, the highest since the Great Depression, and more than 2 million people continue to file for unemployment each week.
In Otter Tail County, the April unemployment rate was 7.9% compared to 4.4% in April 2019 and 4% in April 2018. Wadena County had an April unemployment rate of 11.1% compared to 6.5% in April 2019 and 6.2% in April 2018.
Fewer people are filing for unemployment each week, but that doesn’t translate into improving unemployment numbers. “I would say that, based on what we’ve seen as far as the data goes, there are less people filing for unemployment but we really haven’t seen a lot of folks go back to work,” Milnes says.
