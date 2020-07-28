With a recent jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Otter Tail County, two businesses in Fergus Falls — Union Pizza & Brewing Co. and Mill Street Residence — recently announced confirmed cases at their establishments.
Ben Schierer, owner of Union Pizza, stated that he thought it was best for the community to announce that one of his staff members tested positive. “There is a lot of uncertainty. We thought that transparency was best for not only our business but for the community. We felt that our customers and community members should know, that way we can work through it together.”
Union Pizza was informed Friday by a staff member that the staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. Under the timelines and protocols established by the Minnesota Department of Health and Otter Tail County Public Health, the employee did not come in contact with other staff members during the period the employee would have been thought to have been contagious and the employee had no contact with the public. Schierer mentioned that they did screen all other employees who had any contact with the employee for precautionary measures.
Mill Street Residence identified its first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) this weekend. The positive case is a resident at Mill Street.
In a written statement, the director at Mill Street Residence, Mick Siems, stated:
“For all of us here at Mill Street Residence, providing the best possible care and protecting the health and wellness of residents and staff is of highest priority. We have been following aggressive proactive infection prevention and control measures and screening procedures which we have now enhanced further and are confident will help us manage this case as effectively as possible. We are working collaboratively with the Minnesota Department of Health and following the recommended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, including an exposure risk assessment. Our dedicated professional caregivers are working tirelessly to prevent serious illnesses and provide compassionate support. We are taking all appropriate measures and will continue doing everything possible to protect the health and wellness of all who live and work here. The resident is currently admitted to a local hospital and is in stable condition. We are not aware of any other residents or any staff at Mill Street who tested positive for COVID-19.”
