Talk by climate scientist Seeley postponed due to COVID-19
Mark Seeley, a renowned climate scientist, was scheduled to speak on Thursday, April 2 at the Center for the Arts. Seeley brings to the stage a long background working on environment and climate issues. However due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the event has been postponed for the near future.
The talk will be rescheduled once it is safe to be in large groups again. This may occur as late as this summer or fall. But the talk is so important, it will go on, eventually.
Northern Aire Lanes to temporary close, open for take-out orders
With the mandated closure by Gov. Tim Walz, Northern Aire Lanes in Fergus Falls will be closing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 through March 27 or until allowed to re-open to full capacity by the government.
Northern Aire will offer their dining menu for take out on Monday-Friday starting Wednesday, March 18 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Orders will only be made To-Go. Northern Aire would prefer customers call in orders at 736-3333.
“We thank everyone for your thoughts and consideration during these times of an unknown path! Please take care of yourselves as well as everyone around you. We've all heard the precautions and know what we need to do to try to stop the spread. Hopefully we can all get back to our normal sooner than later,” said a Facebook post on the company’s page.
Leagues and groups are all suspended/postponed for now. Northern Aire will update as they know more.
LRH to postpone elective surgeries, procedures due to COVID-19
As part of Lake Region Healthcare’s (LRH) efforts toward COVID-19 preparedness, LRH and Prairie Ridge Hospital and Health Services (PRHHS) have made a decision to postpone the vast majority of elective patient procedures/surgeries in anticipation of a greater strain on staffing, space, equipment and other resources.
Great Plains Natural Gas taking actions to help customers during coronavirus situation
Great Plains Natural Gas announced that they will take measures to help customers during the coronavirus situation.
According to a press release:
As the situation with COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to evolve, Great Plains Natural Gas’ priority is always the safety and health of our employees, our customers and the public. We know our customers look to us to provide safe and reliable natural gas service, which requires
employees being available 24/7 to fulfill critical roles and emergency response. We also know some of our business and residential customers might have trouble paying their bills because of coronavirus related hardships. In that regard, Great Plains Natural Gas has taken measurable actions to help our customers:
▪ We will not be disconnecting customers for nonpayment during this time.
▪ We have filed requests with our regulatory commissions for a waiver that allows the company to waive late fees.
▪ And, as always, we will work with customers on payment plan options.
We have instituted certain measures to help protect our employees from exposure to COVID-19 and to curb the potential spread of the virus in customer homes and facilities. We are closely following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes recommendations on social distancing.
These temporary practices may appear less friendly than the interaction you’ve come to expect from us, but please know we are committed during this difficult time to providing our same high level of customer service.
For more information and to track updates on coronavirus related measures taken by Great Plains Natural Gas, visit our website at www.gpng.com.
