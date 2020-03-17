Heart O’Lakes Harmony performances postponed
The April 17-18 performances of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Broadway” by Heart O’ Lakes Harmony A Cappella Chorus has been postponed. A new date has not been announced yet.
M State spring sports called off in response to pandemic
All M State Spartan spring sports have been canceled following the NJCAA’s announcement Monday that it was ending competition for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
M State Athletic Director Jason Retzlaff said the decision affects baseball, softball and golf, where the Spartan golfers had been scheduled to compete in June in the Division III National Championship for the ninth consecutive year.
“This is a sad day for Spartan athletics,” Retzlaff said. “We feel for our wonderful student-athletes who have worked so hard to prepare for their seasons and won’t get the opportunity to compete. We appreciate their dedication and look forward to helping them move forward with their athletic plans, whether it is returning to M State for 2020-21 or taking the next step to a four-year college.”
The NJCAA’s suspension of athletic events includes all practices, regular season, post-season and national championship play. All face-to-face recruiting for sports is also halted until April 15.
M State has canceled its planned April 1 Spartan Sports Showcase for area high school athletes, and the Spartan Athletic Banquet set for April 27 has been canceled.
Area groups develop a collaborative effort to asses COVID-19 impact on regional businesses
In partnership with Otter Tail County, the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, West Central Initiative and Greater Fergus Falls is seeking to understand how COVID-19 is impacting businesses throughout our area.
All businesses are invited and encouraged to participate in a brief survey so we can better serve you during this time of need. To take the survey, use the following link: http://bit.ly/OTC-covid.
The survey will also be promoted through each organization’s social media channels and websites.
The information will be used by the organizations to better support businesses and to inform the development of short and long term recovery resources, including Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Recovery Loan programming.
Survey results will be analyzed daily to establish themes, and the organizations will be working together to address immediate business needs.
Nornes keeps working for constituents amid COVID-19 outbreak
State Rep. Bud Nornes, R-Fergus Falls, said he will continue working to represent the citizens of District 8A, even as the Minnesota House’s daily operations have been altered amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The House formally will remain in session as the state addresses the pressing public health issue surrounding COVID-19, with meetings and floor sessions taking place on an on-call basis until April 14. Nornes said alternate means of working will allow the House to respond to the needs of Minnesotans, while also fully complying with Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines including social distancing, limiting large gatherings, telework, and increased cleaning measures necessitated by COVID-19.
“My goal as a legislator always has been to be there for the people of our district, and maybe that has never been more true than right now,” Nornes said “This is a special challenge we are facing and it is going to take a complex mix of actions and solutions to help get through it. My best advice right now is to make sure you are familiar with the resources that are available to combat COVID-19 so you have them at your fingertips in the event they are needed. The Legislature may have shut down business at the Capitol, but I will continue to work for the people I represent. I urge constituents to reach out to me if there’s anything I can do to help.”
Nornes indicated MDH hotlines are available to assist Minnesotans, including a public line (651) 201-3920 and a line for questions specifically related to schools and/or childcare (651) 297-1304. Several online resources also are available to help individuals stay up to date:
MDH’s COVID-19 page: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 page: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/symptoms-causes/syc-20479963
CDC COVID-19 page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Nornes can be reached at (651) 296-4946 or at rep.bud.nornes@house.mn
Victor Lundeen’s to offer over the phone ordering, pick-up
The Victor Lundeen Company in downtown Fergus Falls is offering a unique service to customers who do not wish to mingle with other customers during this coronavirus threat. Customers wishing to not miss giving books, gifts and cards for birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions may call and speak with one of our customer relations team who will gather the items for the customer, gift wrap, accept payment on the phone and have the order ready for pick-up. Gift cards are always available for purchase and can be shipped anywhere in the United States with no shipping fee. They can be purchased online at www.victorlundeens.com or on the phone. Customers that are needing items printed can email their files and orders directly to the store at lundeens@prtel.com or visit our website. Order pick up will be made in the parking lot behind the store.
Business delivery to offices within Fergus Falls city limits will continue as usual.
The Victor Lundeen Company is also taking extra precautions to help customers feel safe shopping in their store.
• The store is cleaned daily, with the focus on high-traffic areas of our store.
• Employees are encouraged to take common-sense health precautions, such as frequent hand washing or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer. While we appreciate the incredible dedication of our employees, we're also reminding them to stay home if they are sick.
These safeguards and precautions are made with everyone in mind. We will continue to follow guidance from health agencies to maintain a safe and healthy shopping experience.
Thank you for shopping at Victor Lundeen’s and we look forward to continuing to serve you for many years to come.
