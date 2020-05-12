By all accounts, when you look at the headline for my column you know I am going right for the heart — a sentimental piece about what my family means to me. Rather than talking about how much my wife, children, mom and in-laws mean to me, I am going to put the focus on the skills of family members that help both them and myself avoid a larger financial burden.
First, I want to point out that the story is going to start with a topic I brought up awhile back — my broken lawn mower. So after fixing my lawnmower two years ago, the later house move of 2019 may have put too much stress on the ole putter. Over a week ago (back when it was warm out), my wife tried to start our lawn mower for the first time. Surprisingly, it did not start and no matter how much I cursed and pulled on it, it would not start.
Fast forward to Monday. After talking with my mom and helping her fix her laptop (she had locked herself out of her login), she had spoken with my uncle Harvey about the lawnmower. Harvey had a few minutes to check it out so I brought it over for him to take a look at. Not surprisingly, he got the thing started in less than an hour but did mention that the rough sounding lawn mower still needs some work.
I am just happy that I can use it (at least for one more summer) and didn’t have to spend money buying a new one. I am still getting a feel for the new yard and I would have honestly looked at purchasing a riding lawn mower because it would save time. We will see how bad it is to tackle the lawn with a push mower.
During the pandemic, family trades have really become important. I know many a person that have relied on their significant others to cut their hair due to the current situation. I have also seen several people that don’t have the option and either look like a Sasquatch or look like an accident happened with some hedge clippers. I have been blessed to have found someone that is not only good at giving haircuts, but also very handy outdoors, in the kitchen and in problem-solving (trust me, without her I would have definitely fixed numerous items with duct tape).
This has been a nice thing about my family. My uncles, Harvey, Brad and David, were all raised by my grandpa with keen fix-it knowledge. It is nice to know that I have a trio of consultants that can help diagnose a mechanical problem and even take a look if they have time. My father-in-law falls in the same category as he has done so much to help my wife and I with home repair and offering his advice.
I don’t want to forget my aunts. Besides being great emotional support, they have been key components in my family. My aunt Jo gave me a job, both at a young age and during college. Working for her helped me see a different managing style and the importance of customer service. As a small business owner, I think she is one of the truly great success stories in Fergus Falls.
My aunt Diane is amazing with numbers and can offer a good assessment of your finances. On top of that, her and her husband, Larry, have a great sense of humor. My kids look forward to seeing them when they visit and they make time to visit us when they stay.
I know that many people have these types of family members. Maybe it’s an uncle that’s a lawyer, a cousin that is a mechanic or an aunt that is a stylist. All these trades and talents have helped families find success.
For a while, I could offer my young, brute strength. I would help family members move different heavy items from homes, businesses or lake homes. But as I age (trust me, it catches up to you faster than you think), I don’t know how many more moves I have in me. I also have used my writing talents to help out here or there but not as much I would like.
I hope that my children are able to develop skills that will aid their family and friends. Whether that be computer knowledge, the electrical trade, sewing or another skill, it makes someone feel useful to others and can bring joy to one’s self.
When I look at how much my family has helped me and my parents throughout my life, I don’t know if I will ever be able to repay them. I want them to know that I appreciate everything and I hope that when the time comes, I can lend them the necessary help they need.
Family is so important.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
