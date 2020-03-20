We have recently learned that Clay County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, so the virus is nearly on our doorstep here in Otter Tail County. We have evaluated all COVID-19 updates while formulating a plan for hours and means of operations going forward. We are being mindful of our social obligation to the citizens of our area, as well as the well-being, both physically and mentally, of our employees and customers. We will be open as usual today (Friday) but we will be closed on Saturday for further planning and logistics.
While most of our customers have been using recommended guidelines while visiting our store during the last few weeks, there are a few that are not following common sense rules of thumb. As such, our operations will be transitioning to an appointment only / phone or electronic ordering / to-go parking lot pick-up style of operation for the short-term. For instance, yes, we too are excited you just arrived back from a trip to California/Texas/Mexico/Florida, but please e-mail us your photos to print and pick them up after a self-quarantine period, or provide payment in advance, and we will deliver them to you in the back parking lot.
Our commercial print shop will continue its normal operations, our business to business transactions and deliveries will continue as usual, but our doors will be locked to the public. Phone and electronic ordering would be preferred, so that handling of common surfaces, which would include nearly all merchandise, would be minimized. We plan on being fully staffed during this time so our customer service team will be available to field your requests for office products, gifts and books. We will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Victor Lundeens has been serving our customers for over 105 years, and in that time, we have navigated national issues that have impacted our customers, our employees and our operations. We are monitoring guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization on a daily basis.
