In response to COVID-19 and pursuant to Minnesota Statute Chapter 12 Emergency Management, Governor Walz declared a state of emergency. In accordance with the state of emergency and Minnesota Statute Chapter 13D.021, the Viking Library System (VLS) Executive Committee and VLS staff will participate in the meeting by telephone or other electronic means at 5 p.m. Tuesday rather than being personally present at the regular Viking Library System meeting location.
The meeting will be conducted electronically via Zoom. Members of the public may monitor the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/95625057896 or + US 1-312-626 6799, Meeting ID: 956 2505 7896
