In response to COVID-19 Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency. In accordance with the state of emergency and Minnesota Statute Chapter 13D.021, the Viking Library System (VLS) Governing Board and staff will participate in the meeting by telephone or other electronic means on Tuesday, May 19 at 6 p.m., rather than being personally present at the regular VLS meeting location.
The meeting will be conducted electronically via Zoom. Members of the public may monitor the meeting at: us02web.zoom.us/j/85199611243?pwd=R0hCYUNtQ3duOWp4YU9JcEtBd3RIQT09
or via phone at 312-626-6799, Meeting ID: 851 9961 1243.
